Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 104.56 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.58 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.32.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
