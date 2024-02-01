Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 104.56 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.58 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.32.

Featured Articles

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

