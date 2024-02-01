Gwenn Hansen Sells 2,334 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $18,648.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
