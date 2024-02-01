Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

