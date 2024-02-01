Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 3,326 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 642.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 151.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Shares of MAC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
