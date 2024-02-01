Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $426.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.