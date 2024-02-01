Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
NYSE DPZ opened at $426.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
