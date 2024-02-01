Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,206 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 337.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

