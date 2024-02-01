Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 150 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

