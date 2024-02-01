Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 210 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock worth $48,772,838 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

