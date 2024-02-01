Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,190 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ball by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

