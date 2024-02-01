Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $39,000 Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

