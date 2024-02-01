Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 85,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Natera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,392,000 after acquiring an additional 120,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Natera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,962 shares of company stock worth $40,706,960 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

