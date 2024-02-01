Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 8,637 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $18,310.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.
- On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
