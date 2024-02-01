Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

