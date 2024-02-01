Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,155,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.