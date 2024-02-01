Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.