Herbert C. Buie Buys 1,990 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $945.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

