Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $703.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.