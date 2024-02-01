Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $75,270,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 355,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.