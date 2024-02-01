HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.