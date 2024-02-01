Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.57.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $335.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $347.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hubbell by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.