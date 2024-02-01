Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.83. 230,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,561,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.57.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

