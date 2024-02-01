IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $515.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

