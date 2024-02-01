Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,037 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 742.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $722,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

