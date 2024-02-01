Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,104 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $232.01.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

