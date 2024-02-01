Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 63,288 OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of OPENLANE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

