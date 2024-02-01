Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 64,685 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

