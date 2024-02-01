Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

