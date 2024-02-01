Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $937,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.2 %

RBC stock opened at $268.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.50. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.