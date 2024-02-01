Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.08 Million in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,636,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,457,000 after purchasing an additional 240,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,904,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

