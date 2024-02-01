Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.13 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

OSIS opened at $128.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

