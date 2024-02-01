Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $935,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

