Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $966,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

