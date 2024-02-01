Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $945,000 Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of MasterBrand as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

