Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $945,000 Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Andersons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,450,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Andersons’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

