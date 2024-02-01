Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $950,000 Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $14,485,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE PEB opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

