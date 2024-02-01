Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $950,000 Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Ready Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

