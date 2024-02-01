Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $960,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 161,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

