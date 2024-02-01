Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $969,000 Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

