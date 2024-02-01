Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

