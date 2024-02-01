Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 25,948 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.