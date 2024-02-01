Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 44,426 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of BankUnited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

