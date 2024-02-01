Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 62,179 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 598,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 553,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

