Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of HNI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HNI by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Report on HNI

HNI Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.