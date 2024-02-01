Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

