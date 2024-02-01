Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in XPEL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Stock Performance
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.89. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
