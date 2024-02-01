Insider Buying: Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Lockyer acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It focuses on the production of rare earth products, such as neodymium-praseodymium and mixed middle-heavy rare earths oxides. The company holds 100% interests in the Nolans project, a rare earths-phosphate-uranium-thorium deposit that supplies neodymium and praseodymium products; and the Aileron-Reynolds project comprising six granted exploration licences covering an area of approximately 1,240 kilometer square located in Northern Territory, Australia.

