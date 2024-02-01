Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $250,950.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,324.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,920 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,306 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.48% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $1.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.