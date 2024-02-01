Insider Buying: Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP) Senior Officer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Blott bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,978.00.

TSE IMP opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. Intermap Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.96 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

