Insider Buying: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Buys $54,178.52 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,178.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,569,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,318,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $545.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.