Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $226,315.62 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
